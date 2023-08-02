Kalki Koechlin opens up about facing backlash after having a baby out of wedlock: 'I was already divorced'

Kalki Koechlin is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. Her acting skills prove she is one of a kind. The actress who is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming Made In Heaven Season 2, opened up about the backlash that she and her partner Guy Hershberg faced after welcoming their daughter Sappho out of wedlock in 2020.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Kalki Koechlin was asked about the backlash that she and her partner faced for welcoming their daughter out of wedlock. Replying to the question, the actress said that it was their mutual understanding not to get married.

The actress revealed that her partner Hershberg was not interested in marriage as Kalki had already been married before to director Anurag Kashyap. The 39-year-old actress said, "Not being married…I was already divorced. He was like, ‘I’m not interested in marriage.’ So we just took a conscious decision not to marry but we were living together.”

Speaking about the relationship between Kalki and her partner Guy, the two met on an all-girls trip to Israel. Her partner went to the same music school as one of her friends, hence he joined the trip with the others.

The duo welcomed their beautiful daughter Sappho in 2020 in Goa. Even though they live in Goa, the actress frequently returns to Mumbai for work. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress said that she tries her best to make her schedule in a way that she does not have to miss her daughter for a very long time.

In an earlier interview with Times Of India, Kalki said that she wanted her daughter to be surrounded by lots of greenery, so the actress made a plan of moving to Goa.

Kalki Koechlin's work front

Work-wise, Kalki is set to feature in Made In Heaven Season 2. It consists of seven episodes and will be released on Prime Video on August 10. It is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar. The cast of the show also includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivangi Rastogi along with new faces Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra.

