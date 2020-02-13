Kalki Koechlin reflects on her time in active labour and the importance of a doula in significant post

Introducing many to the concept of Doula, Kalki shared a rather blurry photo of herself while in labour with her doula. Check out her post below.

Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed her baby daughter Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hersberg recently, is reflecting upon her time during the pregnancy phase. In her latest Instagram post, Kalki has shared in detail about her labour pain and the massive support she received when she was in active labour. Introducing many to the concept of Doula, Kalki shared a rather blurry photo of herself while in labour with her doula. The actress wrote, "Doula. I can't experience childbirth and not talk about this word. The word comes from the ancient Greeks and meant 'a woman's maid', it is now a support system of women for women during the process of pregnancy, labour and post partem care."

The 'Gully Boy' actress revealed how she was completely unaware about the concept of Doula. "I didnt know about the function of a doula myself until I got pregnant. No matter how much you read up, prepare or ask your doctor, there are challenges in childbirth that one can only know from experience and practice. A doula provides massages, breathing techniques and excercises during active labour, other support like hypnobirthing, a birth plan for the hospital, your first bonding with your baby, breastfeeding and so many other essentials which believe me, when you're a first time mum, feel like your first day at a new school all over again!"

Kalki introduced her Insta family to her doula, as she wrote, "In this photo I'm with my doula @newbeginningzz in the 'transitional' phase of labour, when you are almost ready to push the baby out and contractions are at their peak. For me it was by far the hardest part (so it's quite appropriate that the picture is a blur), and without Sanam's strong hands and steady voice guiding me through the breathing I'm not sure I would've been able to bear it."

Kalki and Guy welcomed their daughter Sappho on 7 February, 2020. Check out her full post below:

