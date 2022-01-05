Kalki Koechlin REVEALS why giving birth was the 'hardest job she has ever done'

Giving birth to baby, as rewarding and precious the experience might be, is one that is one of the most excruciating encounter a woman goes through. After giving birth to baby Sappho in 2020, who will celebrate her second birthday in February this year, actress Kalki Koechlin recently shared her thoughts about embracing motherhood and restoring a feeling of normalcy Sappho is now. Kalki revealed in a new interview that it took her about a year to "get back a little bit of myself".

Kalki Koechlin and her Israeli partner Guy Hershberg gave birth to their baby girl Sappho in February 2020 and introduced her to the world with a sweet picture of her footprints on Instagram. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar India Kalki talked about her life post-giving birth. "The thing is, you end up starting from zero all over again (after giving birth). You find out who you really are, and also question your life, priorities, and what you want,” she expressed. She also emphasized that the idea of a sense of self was very important to her and it took her nearly a year to get back a little bit of herself. She added, “I felt like I was owned by first, this foetus that was eating my insides, and then, by the service I had to give to this new baby, 24/7.” She shared that this was the hardest job she has ever done and it involved picking up the pieces of who she is and still want to be with her child. She also added that knowing how to step away was really important.

