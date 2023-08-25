Kalki Koechlin reveals why she was asked to not do Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The Bollywood movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, is one of the most loved films in Bollywood. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film portrays the themes of friendship, love, and life. It hit theaters in 2013 and received immense praise for the dynamic chemistry between Ranbir and Deepika. Everything, from the plot to the acting and the songs, combined to create a perfect dose of entertainment. The romantic comedy marked its ten-year anniversary this year. Kalki Koechlin joined her entire team in celebrating the occasion, and the photos took fans on a trip down memory lane. Recently, Kalki made a shocking revelation.

Kalki revealed being warned against signing the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kalki revealed, “I was told by quite a few people (not to do Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani). Because it was early in my career, and it's all about strategizing. People told me, ‘You’d be drowning in this film.' There are two main big actors so your part would probably be edited out. They had those thoughts and doubts.”

She also further added that her mind was changed only after she met Ayan Mukerji. “The way he spoke about Aditi (her character)… he started telling me childhood stories about how Aditi, Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) used to hang out. He had the whole thing in his head. I knew Aditi was a character that would light up the screen. She was boisterous and exciting. I knew it was a good character after meeting him,” she said.

Advertisement

About Kalki Koechlin’s character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani

Kalki Koechlin played the role of Aditi, one of the four friends, including Bunny, Avi, and the newcomer Naina. They embark on a journey to Manali together. Although she has a crush on Avi at the time, she eventually gets married to another person (Kunaal Roy Kapur) in the later years.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film also starred Farooq Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Evelyn Sharma, Poorna Jagannathan, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rana Daggubati and was a huge box office hit.