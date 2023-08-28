Kalki Koechlin says color of her skin limits opportunities in Bollywood; ‘There are few roles for someone...’

Kalki Koechlin is a French citizen who returned to India, all armed to make her mark in the Hindi film industry. She was born in Pondicherry to French parents and spent most of her childhood years in India before she moved to London at the age of 18 to study drama and theatre. After completing her course at the University of London, she worked with a theatre company for two years while serving food at restaurants on weekends.

From trying to find her own identity to winning awards like the National Film Award, Koechlin has come a long way.

Kalki Koechlin gears up for the release of Goldfish

We recently saw the Gully Boy actress in the second season of the web series Made In Heaven. Her performance in the show alongside actors like Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Arjun Mathur was highly appreciated. The actress will be next seen in Goldfish, directed by Pushan Kripalani and produced by Amit Saxena. The movie marks her return to the theatres after a hiatus of four years.

While the actress has proved her mettle in the film industry by giving us some power-packed performances, she admitted that she lost a lot of work because of her skin color.

In a statement, the Ek Thi Daayan actress revealed, “Goldfish was special because complex, layered, sensitive, and funny scripts like that are rare to come by. Anyway, there are few roles for someone like me in the industry since the color of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood, and this being about the identity of a half-Indian, half-Britisher was something I knew I was cut out for.”

Kalki shares her experience of working with Deepti Naval in Goldfish

In the film, Kalki shares screen time with veteran actor Deepti Naval. Sharing about her experience of working with the Chashme Buddoor actor, Kalki said, “It was a pleasure to work with Deepti ji, she is quiet and yet so brilliant and surprising. I was always kept on my toes as she would come up with something on the spot and I’d have to react to it. I loved working with her.”

Kalki’s way to success

On her return to India, Kalki made her Bollywood debut in the drama film Dev.D in 2009. That was the turning point in her life. Her debut movie made her win the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. After a silent year, Kalki was again seen on the big screen in 2011 in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, That Girl in Yellow Boots, and My Friend Pinto.

From there she went on to work in many successful movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Margarita with a Straw, and Gully Boy, among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin reveals why she was asked to not do Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani