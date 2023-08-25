Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap; reveals they have 'been through a lot'

Kalki Koechlin has had an interesting career in Bollywood. The Indian born-French actress started her stint in the industry with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 drama movie Dev.D. After that, Kalki and Anurag got married. However, their relationship did not last long as they parted ways later on. Recently, the Made In Heaven actress opened up about her rapport with her ex-husband these days.

Kalki Koechlin talks about Anurag Kashyap

In an interview with India Today, Kalki said that she is at peace with Anurag. She said, “I'm very much at ease now (with Anurag). We've been through so much together, and so much apart. We've reached a place of peace between us." The Dev.D actress also talked about how Anurag got involved with her latest movie Goldfish. "He wasn't involved in this film (Goldfish) till it was screened at Busan (International Film Festival). He saw the film in Busan, loved it, and was really supportive about it. And we're really glad to have him on board. So yeah, we're good now,” she added.

Kalki also attended the engagement ceremony of Anurag's daughter Aliyah Kashyap. She said that Aliyah and her daughter get along well. She said, “Aaliyah is very cute with my daughter. They really have kind of a playful thing. So basically, my daughter thinks Aaliyah is a real princess."

About Kalki and Anurag's relationship

Anurag was earlier married to editor Aarti Bajaj with whom they had one daughter, Aliyah. After that, Kalki and Anurag met while shooting for Dev. D. They tied the knot later on and parted ways in 2013. In September 2019, she announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg. Guy is an Israeli musician. On February 7, 2020, she gave birth to their daughter via water birth.

On the work front, Kalki will be seen in Goldfish as well as a movie titled Emma and Angel. Anurag's directorial venture Kennedy was screened at this year's Cannes Film Festival. He will be seen acting alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi.

