Kalki Koechlin sings a Portuguese lullaby to daughter Sappho

It seems actress Kalki Koechlin wants to expose her toddler Sappho to various languages right from the start. After singing an African lullaby, "O lele" a few days ago, Kalki is back to her lullaby sessions. This time she sings in Portuguese.
Taking to Instagram, Kalki posted a video in which she is seen strumming the ukulele and singing a Portuguese lullaby to Sappho, who lies in a cradle.

Kalki also shared that she learnt the Portuguese lullaby while shooting for her web series, "Smoke" in Goa.

"This is a Portuguese lullaby I learnt when playing the Portuguese character Tara in the web series ' Smoke'. Watch out for the sparrows who make an appearance in our song," she captioned the video.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappo in February 2020. She had previously married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but the two separated after a couple of years.

