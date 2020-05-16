  1. Home
Kalki Koechlin treats fans with pictures of her daughter Sappho and pet

Actress Kalki Koechlin has shared a beautiful photograph featuring her daughter Sappho and their pet dog Kiara.
Kalki posted the image on Instagram, where Sappho is lying on the floor while Kiara dozes off close by.

"Who's floor is it anyway? #sharingterritories #Sappho #Kiara," she captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who's floor is it anyway? #sharingterritories #Sappho #Kiara

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Actor Abhay Deol took to the comment section and wrote: "So precious!!!"

Actress Sayani Gupta said: "Aiyooooo..."

A video of Kalki strumming the ukulele and singing a Portuguese lullaby to Sappho, who lies in a cradle went viral in April.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappo in February 2020. She had previously married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but the two separated after a couple of years.

Credits :IANS

