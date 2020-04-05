Kalki Koechlin's photo with daughter Sappho is too cute to be missed, leaves Anushka Sharma love struck

On Sunday, Kalki Koechlin shared an adorable picture with her little one and it undoubtedly is one of the cutest photos we've seen in a long time.

Kalki Koechlin is in love with her current phase of motherhood. The actress who welcomed daughter Sappho in February this year with boyfriend Guy Hershberg by her side, is taking it all in. On Sunday, the actress shared an adorable picture with her little one and it undoubtedly is one of the cutest photos we've seen in a long time. Kalki shared a picture of lovingly holding up her daughter as Sappho can be seen donning a wide smile.

The mother-daughter seems to be beautifully captured by Guy and it is unmissable. Sharing the photo, Kalki wrote, "Covid times #loveatfirstsmile @guyhershberg." Well, anyone would fall in love with that smile. Not just Kalki's fans, but was also love struck by the picture. The actress dropped a love struck and heart emoji in the comments section.

Check out Kalki's adorable picture with her daughter Sappho below:

Prior to giving birth, Kalki had spoken to Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview. The actress had revealed that she wasn't sure of her pregnancy in the beginning. "I was like this can't be right, its a mistake. We weren't planning for it right now, so I immediately went and got another test done...When I was absolutely sure, I was happy but I wasn't sure at the beginning," the actress had said.

Kalki had also discussed at the time that age-old stereotype of having a child out of wedlock should now be thrown out of the window, adding that her family and friends have been extremely supportive.

