Kalpana Chawla to PT Usha, 5 biopics that were announced but haven't made it to the big screen yet

The trend of biopics being made in Bollywood isn't new and we are all well aware of that. Isn't it? In the last few years, biopics on athletes, political leaders, singers, and many others have been made and were appreciated by the audience as well. Moreover, the audience is also always looking for stories that leave them inspired and informed about the success stories and fortitude shown by some of the greatest role figures in the world. Biopics like Dangal, Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag – wrecked a storm at the box office and were hailed for their amazing storytelling and personification. But, do you know about the biopics that had been announced, but unfortunately, never got made due to some or the other reason? Worry not, we are here to tell you. We provide you with a list of 5 biopics that once hit the headlines but never got made till now.

1) Kalpana Chawla biopic

Kalpana Chawla is one of the most celebrated astronauts around the world of Indian origin. There have been various reports about a biopic on Kalpana Chawla being made, but nothing fruitful has happened over the years. It was earlier speculated that Yash Raj Films will be producing the film under their banner with director Shimit Amin on board, who previously directed Chak De! India. It was even said that Priyanka Chopra would be the one who would be playing the titular role, but later, due to undisclosed reasons, she opted out. Even 's name had come out for playing the titular role, but till now, no further discussion or announcement regarding this film has been made.

2) Kishore Kumar biopic

Anurag Basu has intended to make a biopic on late legendary singer Kishore Kumar for a long time now. Reportedly he wanted to cast Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, but the latest report said that there is still time before they can start shooting for the film. Reportedly, the script of the film is ready, but there are certain legalities that need to be taken care of. Anurag said that he would like to seek permission from people mentioned in the script who are associated with Kishore Kumar.

3) Dara Singh biopic

The legendary wrestler-actor Dara Singh's towering personality and perfect built was his USP. To find an actor who could match his personality has become a difficult task and has delayed the making of a biopic on the wrestler by more than a year. While reportedly, Singh's elder son, Vindu Dara Singh, has not given up and is on the lookout to find a lead guy (onscreen Dara). Apparently, everything from the script to the dialogues is complete, but the actor is not yet finalized.

4) PT Usha biopic

Bollywood has been planning a biopic on PT Usha for a long time now. A recent report said that had everything gone according to the plan, the Hindi-English bilingual would have been ready to go on floors by now. But, due to the pandemic, the film has still not gone on floors. However, Jonas' and 's names have come up in various reports over the past few years for playing the titular role. However, there have been no confirmations.

5) Dingko Singh biopic Airlift fame director Raja Krishna Menon had announced the biopic on former boxing champion and Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor was going to play the titular role. But this film has apparently been put on hold for the time being.

