Kalyan Jewellers partners with Pinkvilla for the most-awaited second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards

Last year, the leading entertainment and lifestyle media house Pinkvilla hosted a larger-than-life event, the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The awards show celebrated and honoured some of the most popular personalities from Bollywood, South Cinema, Fashion, Sports, Business, and more. The first edition premiered on June 16, 2022, and amassed a staggering 1 billion reach across all digital platforms. Among the A-listers that attended the awards edition were Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Parineeti Chopra.

After a rip-roaring first edition, Pinkvilla Style Icons is slated to make a spectacular comeback on 7th April 2023. While there is a lot more to look forward to from the second edition, the announcement of a new partnership has created a buzz all around.

The leading jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers has expressed its excitement in associating with Pinkvilla as the jewellery partner for the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards. Kalyan Jewellers is one of the most coveted jewellery brands with more than 150 showrooms in India and the Middle East. This strong collaboration does look promising for both, the digital media giant and the ace jewellery brand.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, the Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers said, "Kalyan Jewellers is delighted to announce our partnership with Pinkvilla as the Jewellery Partner for the Style Icon Awards 2023. We believe that jewellery is an integral part of one's personal style, and through this association, we aim to showcase our exquisite range of designs that reflect the latest fashion trends. This event celebrates individuality, creativity, and fashion, and we are thrilled to be a part of it. We look forward to this collaboration and the opportunity to engage with fashion enthusiasts across the country."

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla commented, “This year, we are looking forward to hosting a grander edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons, striving only to make it a bigger success than our maiden edition. As we take another big leap in this ever-evolving industry, we can only hope to transform the face of digital entertainment with epic success stories. We are thrilled to announce our association with Kalyan Jewellers. This association is going to be a confluence of style, glamour, and elegance at the star-studded Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 in the coming days.”

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd is currently a leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub with an array of verticals including Pinkvilla Fashion, Telly, HindiRush, Hallyutalk, USA, and more. It is the most-visited website with 140M page views each month and a 29.82 M audience reach.