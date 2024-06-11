Kalyug fame Ssmilly Suri recalls living ‘with Rs 2 in the bank’; opens up on Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s fallout

Actress Ssmilly Suri rose to fame with her debut movie, Kalyug. She is also the sister of director Mohit Suri and the niece of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. In a recent interview, she opened up about the fallout between the Bhatt brothers.

Suri also shared how she survived with almost no money and even lived without food for four days. Read on!

Ssmilly Suri spoke about the ‘sibling rivalry’ between Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt

After being away from the limelight for a considerable amount of time, Kalyug actress Ssmilly Suri sat down for an interview with Siddharth Kannan. As she spoke about her professional front, the celebrity also spilled some beans about the rift between filmmaker brothers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

Sharing her two cents about their fallout, Suri stated that it didn’t affect her as they were ‘never united’. Ssmilly said, “It didn’t affect me. I was myself an outsider so these things don’t affect me. These things were bound to happen. We were never united. It’s sad but I don’t think we ever were a family. A lot of families go through this. Sibling rivalry and all that but everything is very hidden.”

Ssmilly Suri on surviving without food due to financial strains

During the same interview, the Yeh Mera India actress also revealed about a rough patch in her life when she had to go without food for days. She divulged, “I have lived with Rs 2 in the bank. When I went to Singapore to train for pole dancing, I had to buy that pole and it was $1000. There were times when I had no money. I was calculating that if I didn’t eat for four days, I might be able to buy the pole. So, I did that.”

Not just this, during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was living in Mumbai, she had exhausted her savings. “I had enough food for my dogs but not for myself. So, I would survive on coffee, have one banana at the end of the day, and sleep. This was the time I lost a lot of weight,” upon knowing this, her brother Mohit got very upset and transferred some money to her.

Ssmilly further added that there have been days when she has starved and times when she has gone to the langar to eat. “There is this self-respect that comes into play when you have been treated badly,” she opined.

Ssmilly Suri claims Pooja Bhatt restricted Mahesh Bhatt from giving her work

Ssmilly Suri, who is the cousin of Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, claimed that Pooja dropped her from the film Holiday (2006) and also restricted Mahesh from giving her more work. In the same interview, she opened up, “Pooja dropped me from her first film, Holiday. I am happy that I got dropped from the film because I got to do Kalyug, which was a hit.”

However, she added that dropping her from the film was Pooja’s decision but she learned a lot while working on that film for six months. “She knows her reasons. A lot happened, and it was a traumatic time, so I don’t want to talk about it,” Suri stated. A professional pole dancer, Ssmilly is all set to make her comeback with the Zee5 film House Of Lies.

