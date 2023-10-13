Kamal Haasan poses with Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff at Vidhu Vinod Chopra Film Festival; see PICS

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the senior filmmaker has completed a glorious 45 years in Hindi cinema. To celebrate his illustrious career, the filmmaker and his close circle of friends and colleagues have organized a special film festival, that will mark the re-release of the 10 best movies of his career. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra Film Festival was kickstarted in Mumbai on October 13, Friday, in the presence of some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, including legendary actors Kamal Haasan, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, and many other film industry members.

Kamal Haasan poses with Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff and others

The Vikram actor, who shares a great personal and professional rapport with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, graced the inaugural event of the special film festival that is held to celebrate the director's best movies. Kamal Haasan, who looked dashing in a black suit which he paired with a crisp white shirt, was all smiles as he posed with the other guests, including veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, senior Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, director Chopra, and young actor Vikrant Massey.

Naseeruddhin Shah opted for a mustard floral printed shirt, which he paired with a beige blazer and blue denim trousers. Jackie Shroff looked dapper as always in an olive shirt and mustard yellow distressed trousers, which he paired with his signature tinted glasses. Vikrant Massey, who was seen posing with the legends, looked handsome as always in a casual grey shirt, which he paired with blue denim trousers and a cap.

Have a look at Kamal Haaasan, Naseeruddin Shah and others' pictures from the event, below:

