Updated on Oct 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST
   
Kamal K Khan says ‘Aryan Khan’s bail rejection is clear harassment’
Mumbai’s session court that had reserved its orders till October 20 in Aryan Khan’s drug case, rejected the bail plea today. Shah Rukh Khan’s son will now continue to remain in judicial custody. The star kid was taken under NCB custody on October 2, after a Goa-bound cruise ship was busted. Aryan has been struggling to get bail in the drug case but has not succeeded so far.  Now actor-filmmaker, Kamal K Khan has strongly reacted to Aryan Khan’s case. KRK called the case clear harassment.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK said, “Aryan khan’s bail rejected and it is clear harassment. How can a person remain in jail for more than 20 days, who was not in possession of drugs neither consumed. While Bharti Singh was given bail on the same day, who was having 86 gm drugs. Means 2 laws for 2 different people.” 

Credits: Kamal K Khan Twitter


Comments
Anonymous : krk is connected to under world
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : ye kamaal ne apne baap ka naam 'R' se 'K' kab se kar diya? kahi baap toh nahi badal diya isne? badal bhi sakta hai,ye kisi ka nahi.
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : these same people were okay with Rhea's arrest. hypocrites and male chauvinists
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Poor baby I hope he gets out as soon as possible
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : So true!! Aryan is suffering for being a Muslim star kid
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Lol yeah you didn’t comment when his dad became biggest star with zero skills - but when this man is caught red handed here we are to read such stupid comment
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : For the first time in forever he makes sense
REPLY 1 6 hours ago

