Kamal K Khan says ‘Aryan Khan’s bail rejection is clear harassment’

Mumbai’s session court that had reserved its orders till October 20 in Aryan Khan’s drug case, rejected the bail plea today. Shah Rukh Khan’s son will now continue to remain in judicial custody. The star kid was taken under NCB custody on October 2, after a Goa-bound cruise ship was busted. Aryan has been struggling to get bail in the drug case but has not succeeded so far. Now actor-filmmaker, Kamal K Khan has strongly reacted to Aryan Khan’s case. KRK called the case clear harassment.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK said, “Aryan khan’s bail rejected and it is clear harassment. How can a person remain in jail for more than 20 days, who was not in possession of drugs neither consumed. While Bharti Singh was given bail on the same day, who was having 86 gm drugs. Means 2 laws for 2 different people.”

