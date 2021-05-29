Kangana is all smiles as she meets her family after quarantine; Says isolation was challenging during COVID 19

Kangana Ranaut shares beautiful pics with her family as she meets them for the first time after recovering from COVID 19.

As India is witnessing the second wave of COVID 19, several celebs have been tested positive for the deadly virus over a couple of months. Among them was who was diagnosed with Coronavirus early this month and had undergone home isolation. Although the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress had managed to beat COVID 19, she did choose to be in home quarantine for a while. However, now, Kangana has finally gone on to meet her family in Manali after her quarantine period and she can’t stop gushing about it.

The actress took to social media and shared some happy pictures of her reunion with her family wherein she was seen posing with her mother and nephew Prithviraj. In the pics, Kangana was seen hugging her mother while she was seen holding on to her. In another pic, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress was seen having a candid moment with her nephew. Calling isolation as the most difficult period of her battle with COVID 19, she wrote, “Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi...”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kangana has some impressive movies in the pipeline which includes former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled as Thalaivi. Apart from this, the National award winning actress will be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas wherein she will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer.

