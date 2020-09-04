Kangana on Anil Deshmukh’s ‘no right to stay in Mumbai’ remark: Promoted yourself from POK to Taliban in 1 day

Kangana Ranaut has made another sharp comment after Maharashtra Home Minister stated that she has no right to stay in Mumbai over her PoK remark.

is one actress who doesn’t know the art of mincing her words. The actress, who has been quite vocal about her views in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has been openly challenging people who have been apparently threatening her over her remarks about comparing Mumbai to PoK. Kangana stated that she is returning to the city in the coming week and will be sharing the arriving details. Soon, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reacted in the matter and stated that the Tanu Weds Manu actress has no right to live in the state.

“Mumbai Police is compared to Scotland Yard. Some people are trying to target Mumbai Police. An IPS officer has gone to court against this...After, her (#KanganaRanaut's) comparison of Mumbai Police...she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai,” he was quoted saying to ANI. His statement doesn’t seem to have gone down well with Kangana once again and she has made yet another sharp comment over Anil Deshmukh’s statement.

In a series of tweets, she wrote, “Kangana has no right to stay in Mumbai, we will make sure she can’t enter Mumbai, we will beat her to death with stones and rods just how we lynched Palghar Sadhus. How you promoted yourself from POK to Taliban just in one day is commendable. He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day.”

Kangana has no right to stay in Mumbai, we will make sure she can’t enter Mumbai, we will beat her to death with stones and rods just how we lynched Palghar Sadhus. How you promoted yourself from POK to Taliban just in one day is commendable https://t.co/Cl7q8p1e3V — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

She also spoke about people threatening to lynch her like Palghar Sadhus and demanded a CBI investigation for Palghar lynching. “If you are openly threatening me to lynch me like Palghar Sadhus with stones and rods if I come to Mumbai it’s only because you got away with it you killed innocent people and faced no consequences this has empowered you, we want #CBIForPalghar #CBIForPalgharLynching,” Kangana tweeted.

If you are openly threatening me to lynch me like Palghar Sadhus with stones and rods if I come to Mumbai it’s only because you got away with it you killed innocent people and faced no consequences this has empowered you, we want #CBIForPalghar #CBIForPalgharLynching — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

To note, it all started after Kangna criticised Mumbai Police’s investigation in Sushant death case following which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wrote about requesting her not to come to Mumbai. Calling it an open threat, the Queen actress stated that Mumbai has been giving the feel of PoK. Her statement has been receiving a lot of flak on social media.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she is returning to Mumbai on Sept 9: Says ‘Kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le’

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×