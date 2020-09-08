Kangana on Anil Deshmukh’s remark on probing her drug link: Will leave Mumbai forever if they find any links

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to express her take on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s comment of investigating her alleged drug link. She claimed that she is ready for a probe and drug test and said that she will leave the city forever if they find anything against her.

Actress has been in the news off late after she landed in trouble with the Maharashtra government for her tweets regarding Mumbai Police and the 'POK' remark. Recently, Maharashtra Home Minister issued a statement and said that his fellow MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik requested him and keeping that in mind, he has said in the assembly that Kangana had relations with Adhyayan Suman who alleged in an interview that the actress used to take drugs and also forced him to do so. He said Mumbai Police will be looking into these details. Now, reacting to his remark, Kangana said that she will leave Mumbai forever if they find anything.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana said that she is happy to get her drug test done and even give her call records for investigation. She said that if they find any links to drug peddlers, she will accept her mistake and leave the city forever. She further said that she looks forward to seeing them. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice@AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you."

The actress has been in a bit of trouble post her recent tweets about not feeling safe in Mumbai. Earlier, on Monday, the BMC officials raided her production house office Manikarnika Films and on Tuesday, they put a notice regarding 'illegal construction.' The actress reacted to it today and mentioned that it was because of criticism from her fans that BMC did not bulldoze her property.

I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you https://t.co/gs3DwcIOvP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress recently announced that she will be landing in Mumbai on September 9. She also has been granted Y+ security by the central government for her return to Mumbai. She will be making her way back from Manali where she was staying with family amid the lockdown.

