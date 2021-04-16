Kangana calls KJo 'Chindi' on Kartik leaving Dostana 2; Asks Nepo Gang to not force him to hang like SSR

Kangana Ranaut tweeted against Karan Johar on Dostana 2 being cast again without Kartik Aaryan in it. Kangana has asked nepo gang to leave him alone like Sushant.

has backlashed against and Dharma Productions since the news of Dostana 2 getting cast again broke out in the media. Dharma made the news official by posting on their social media handles that Dostana 2 is getting re-cast and that they will deal with this with dignity and silence as they asked people to wait for the official announcement of casting. Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so.”

Further adding to her comment Kangana wrote, “Only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos…” Kangana has responded to the makers of Dostana 2 and Karan Johar and she has in the past as well. Kangana in a series of tweets further elaborated on her views on Kartik Aaryan not playing the lead part in Dostana 2 anymore.

Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars.... after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

In another tweet Kangana mentioned, “Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars… after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behavior for SSR also.” Kartik Aaryan is also a rank outsider who has come from the city of Indore and has made his mark as a superstar in Bollywood just like Sushant did at one point. Kartik had signed Dostana 2 last year which also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani on his Bollywood debut.

