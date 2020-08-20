Kangana Ranaut on Aamir Khan: He is a friend, but Turkey visit shows double standards

Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Aamir, questioning the reason behind his silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Kangana expressed, “Aamir and I share a great bond, and I have huge respect for him. But I have stopped responding according to my personal equations with people."

Aamir Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput have worked together on one of the most successful movies of Bollywood, PK. However, Aamir is yet to comment on Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Recently, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Aamir, questioning the reason behind his silence on the matter.

“Aamir has been complaining about intolerance in India, and yet he goes to Turkey, which is right now one of the most intolerant countries in the world. It sets a kind of an example where he comes across as someone who has double-standards. I, as a fan and as a well-wisher, want him to come clean on this matter,” added the actress.

Commenting on why it seems like a never-ending battle between and Kangana, she said, “There is so much to Karan Johar that every day I wonder how much negativity is he carrying in himself and yet so unapologetic about it. He has been conferred with Padma Shri, which is a big shame since now a person has died. We have these videos where he is asking me to get lost from the industry, defending Pakistan during the Uri crime…he should go with those Pakistani artists rather than bringing International shame to India,” said Kangana.

“Now he [Karan Johar] has distorted the image of the entire Indian Air Force. How long will he get away with these? Because I have faced it in person, people think I have something personal against him. Well! I have only one thing against him: his prejudices. He needs to let go of those. Trust me; I will be more than willing to come forward and show my respect and admiration to him because he is definitely a good showman. I want him to be considerate of outsiders and others as well,” Kangana concluded.

