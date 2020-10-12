Kangana Ranaut on Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s confession about depression: Difficult for broken family’s kids

Ira Khan, in a video on social media, revealed that she has been battling clinical depression for four years now.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, ’s 23 year old daughter Ira took the social media by a storm after she revealed that she is battling clinical depression. Sharing a video on social media, Ira stated that she has been depressed for four years. While Ira’s confession came as a surprise for everyone, she was showered with love and support from celebs and fans. Recently, also reacted to Ira’s video and her statement has raised a lot of eyebrows.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress shared Ira’s video and drew a comparison between her story and Ira’s story. In fact, in her tweet, Kangana emphasised that while she did witness a hard time in her life, it is difficult for the kids with broken families. She wrote, “At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important.” Looks like she has been hinting at Aamir’s divorce with first wife Reena Dutta.

Take a look at Kangana’s tweet about Ira Khan’s confession:

At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important. https://t.co/0paMh8gTsv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

For the uninitiated, Ira, while talking about her depression did mention that she is feeling better now. She said, “I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”

