Kangana Ranaut on Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s confession about depression: Difficult for broken family’s kids
On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Aamir Khan’s 23 year old daughter Ira took the social media by a storm after she revealed that she is battling clinical depression. Sharing a video on social media, Ira stated that she has been depressed for four years. While Ira’s confession came as a surprise for everyone, she was showered with love and support from celebs and fans. Recently, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to Ira’s video and her statement has raised a lot of eyebrows.
The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress shared Ira’s video and drew a comparison between her story and Ira’s story. In fact, in her tweet, Kangana emphasised that while she did witness a hard time in her life, it is difficult for the kids with broken families. She wrote, “At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important.” Looks like she has been hinting at Aamir’s divorce with first wife Reena Dutta.
Take a look at Kangana’s tweet about Ira Khan’s confession:
At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important. https://t.co/0paMh8gTsv
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020
For the uninitiated, Ira, while talking about her depression did mention that she is feeling better now. She said, “I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”
Also Read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she has been battling clinical depression for over 4 years
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Poor Ira is gonna be burnt alive.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Good old kangy. Back to her old tricks. By the way what happened to the sushanth case. It seems to have gone into the bin with all your priceless revelations.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Kangana keeps lying about her age. She was in Delhi when she was 16 and was not looking after her sister. LIAR.
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
People with both parents also get depressed
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
Hope Kangana gets hit with Clinical depression, I would love to see what she will do when even medication does not help.
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Real clinical depression is genetic moron Kangana, it is not the same as people feel when they are down or unhappy. The only thing that MAY help is medication to balance up the chemicals in the brain. I am not talking about situational depression e.g. when DP's breakup. Real clinical depression is different.
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
This woman is crap.
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
Kangana, depression does not need a reason, she didn’t tell you it is because of her parents divorce, please stop judging every situation and behaving like a know it all, Shit up for gods sake, fear the day when you will be on pedestal
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
Depression doesn't need any reason. U don't know anything about Depression so don't say anything about it.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
omg this stupid loser...not EVERYTHING is about her. and her depression may have NOTHING to do with her parent's divorce - they're in fact a very amicably divorced couple! uneducated dimwit!