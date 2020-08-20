  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut on Aamir Khan's silence in Sushant's case: He worked with him in PK but didn't raise voice

Aamir Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput had collaborated earlier for the movie PK. Kangana Ranaut has now taken a jibe at the actor over his silence in Sushant's case.
August 20, 2020
The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case include the Supreme Court’s much-awaited verdict of getting it transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The late actor’s family members, fans, and other members of the film and television fraternity have welcomed the court’s decision. Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut has questioned the reason behind a few Bollywood actors being silent about the case. To be very precise, she initially names Aamir Khan in this matter.

The actress starts by saying that no one from the film industry asked for a CBI probe in connection with the case. She also states that even Aamir Khan did not raise his voice, who had earlier worked with Sushant in PK. According to her, the entire industry works as a gang. Kangana adds that if Aamir does not raise his voice, then even Anushka Sharma will be doing the same. She also cites the examples of Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji in this regard.

She questions the very fact that one does not have a word to say for a colleague from the industry who has died. Kangana further mentions that while a few of them have spoken up now, the rest of them are still hiding. Earlier, the actress had also taken a jibe at Deepika Padukone for urging fans to raise awareness of mental illness after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. She alleged the latter turned her depression into a business.

