Kangana Ranaut on Aarey Metro shed: Stopping urbanisation to suit agendas of the powerful is not a solution

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity have reacted to the government's decision of relocating the Aarey Metro shed. Among them is Kangana Ranaut who has opined her views on Twitter.

Maharasthra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made a crucial announcement in connection with the Aarey Metro shed on Sunday. The project has now been relocated from the previous place and will now be set up in Kanjurmarg. For the unversed, the authorities are planning to set it up on the government land for which no cost will be incurred. The CM has stated that the land will be available at zero rates. Numerous people including celebs have applauded the move.

On the other hand, has also opined her voice in connection with the news. The actress initially takes a dig at what she calls some ‘fancy activists’ while stating that their first world problems are not the ones of concern to the Mumbaikars. She then mentions about having planted 1 lakh saplings a year ago. Kangana then writes, “Not cutting trees is good but stopping urbanisation only to suit powerful and wealthy’s agendas are not the solution but part of the problem.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

Earlier, Bollywood celebs like and Dia Mirza applauded the government’s move to relocate the metro car shade to another place. Shraddha, who was also a participant in the Aarey protests, writes on Twitter, “No Metro Car shed at Aarey! The Metro car shed will now be at Kanjurmarg. This is a huge win for all those who stood together to Save Aarey.” For the unversed, 800 acres of Aarey in Mumbai have been now declared as reserved forest.

