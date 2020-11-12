Kangana Ranaut accompanies newlyweds Aksht & Ritu to seek blessings at Kuldevi Maa Ambika temple; See PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht recently tied the knot with Ritu Sangwan in Udaipur. Meanwhile, the actress has shared a few pictures that were clicked amidst the post-wedding rituals.

recently jetted off to Udaipur for her brother Aksht’s wedding along with the rest of the family members. The actress, who is frequently active on social media, has also been giving glimpses of the wedding festivities on her handle. A few hours ago, the Thalavi actress finally shared pictures with the newlyweds Aksht and Ritu that have left the netizens in awe. For the unversed, Kangana is said to have spent almost Rs 6 crores on her brother’s wedding.

The actress and her family including the newly married couple then headed to seek blessings from Kuldevi Maa Ambika. She has now shared pictures from the same on social media. One can see an elated Kangana Ranaut, her mom, Aksht and Ritu folding hands in front of the mighty Goddess as they seek blessings from her. The Manikarnika star looks stunning in a black salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. She writes in the caption, “Today post wedding rituals, our family went to our Kuldevi Maa Ambika for Darshan.”

Check out the pictures below:

Today post wedding rituals, our family went to our Kuldevi Maa Ambika for Darshan pic.twitter.com/c7mUMHDcsY — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Aksht’s pre-wedding festivities earlier took place at their hometown in Manali. Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have shared pictures and videos from the celebrations on social media. In the midst of all this, the actress also completed her workshops for the movie Tejas in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. The movie has been helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Apart from that, Kangana will also play the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi. She has another project lined up which is Dhaakad.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

