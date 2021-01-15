Kangana Ranaut accused by author of blatantly violating rights after she announces Manikarnika Returns

Kangana Ranaut recently announced her next project which is Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. However, the author of the book titled Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani has accused the actress of intellectual fraud.

It was only recently that announced the sequel of her 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The new project is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. She will be teaming up with filmmaker Kamal Jain for the same and they are said to have already locked the script. The film revolves around Queen Didda who is also referred to as the Cleopatra of Kashmir and ruled the valley for around five decades between the 10th and 11th centuries.

However, Ashish Kaul who is the author of the book Didda-Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani is taken by surprise after hearing this announcement. He has also claimed to be having the sole copyright of the biography. As per a report by TOI, Kaul had approached Kangana earlier to write a foreword for the Hindi version of the book and sent an email regarding this to her on September 11, 2020. He also stated that the entire life story of the queen was also appended in the same.

However, Ashish Kaul is yet to get a reply from the actress or her sister regarding the same. And now, he claims that Kangana Ranaut has committed an intellectual fraud, knowingly or unknowingly. While talking to TOI, he quotes, “Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book is being usurped by a renowned actor-turned-social activist?” Kaul further adds, “She has blatantly violated my sole rights; it is illegal and an absolute violation of the IPR and copyright laws of the same country that she swears by. I find it so brazen and hideous and I am still inclined to believe that Kangana has been misguided.” Not only that but it is also revealed that the author is in talks with another filmmaker for a film adaptation of his book.

Times of India

