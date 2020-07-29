  1. Home
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut’s team alleged Deepika Padukone’s involvement in conspiring JNU protests earlier in 2020 and also of shunning Sushant Singh Rajput. They shared a photo and screenshot of an article to support the accusation.
Kangana Ranaut accuses Deepika Padukone of boycotting Sushant Singh Rajput and conspiring the JNU protest
It has been over a month since the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and the fans of the actor have been demanding a CBI probe in the matter. Amid this, the narrative also was focused on the importance of mental health after Sushant’s demise and several celebs took up the cause, including Deepika Padukone. Deepika continued to raise awareness about mental health post Sushant’s demise with tweets starting with ‘Repeat After Me.’ However, last evening, Kangana Ranaut’s team took a dig at her and called it a ‘repeat after me’ gang.

Amid this, once again, her team has taken to social media to allege that Deepika had boycotted Sushant Singh Rajput. Further, along with the tweet, her team shared a photo of an article wherein they claimed that the Chhapaak actress had allegedly conspired the JNU protest and had invited a Pakistani agent at her wedding reception. The article screenshot stated that Deepika had not invited Sushant and Kangana to her wedding celebrations. These accusations against Deepika have come by Kangana’s team post the attack on her tweets on mental health. 

Kangana’s team wrote, “This is a picture and article from Deepika Ranveer wedding, they called Pakistani agent and conspired JNU protest but boycotted only two top stars one is killed other one fighting for her survival #justiceforshushantsinghrajput  #Deepika.” With this, they alleged that Deepika had boycotted Sushant too. 

Here is the tweet by Kangana Ranaut’s team on Deepika Padukone:

Kangana is one of the stars who took up the cause of nepotism and its effects on people’s career and post Sushant’s demise, the whole debate resurfaced. Kangana’s team had even shared a video wherein the actress had called out an award show for not giving Sushant’s films like Chhichhore due credit. Sushant passed away on June 14 in Mumbai. Post his demise, several actors took to social media to mourn his loss. Post his demise, Deepika had been emphasising the importance of mental health via her social media handle. 

