  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of killing Sushant; Alleges he is promoting his kids through book promotion

Karan Johar took to social media on Tuesday and announced his first-ever authored children's book. However, Kangana Ranaut has now slammed the filmmaker because of the same.
7878 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of killing Sushant; Alleges he is promoting his kids through book promotionKangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of killing Sushant; Alleges he is promoting his kids through book promotion
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Karan Johar has been away from social media for a long time ever since the nepotism debate emerged again sometime back after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. However, the filmmaker did come online to wish everyone on the occasion of Onam a few days back. On Tuesday, he announced his first-ever authored children’s book that is titled ‘The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.” Reportedly, the book showcases the story of the twins Luv and Kush. However, this wasn’t received well on social media.

Netizens mercilessly trolled the filmmaker and even threatened to boycott his book. Kangana Ranaut has also taken a jibe at Karan Johar in her latest tweet that reads, “Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME…” The actress has been voicing her opinions regarding nepotism row for a long time.

Entire army of blood thirsty vultures, the mafia media killed Sushant.
Kangana Ranaut

Meanwhile, check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

Talking about Karan Johar, he joined the bandwagon of celebs a few months back who turned off their comments on social media after receiving constant backlash from netizens. The filmmaker has, however, enabled the comments section on Twitter. However, a few sections of netizens have lashed out at him from time to time whenever he shares something on social media.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Netizens threaten to ‘boycott’ Karan Johar’s authored children's book and TROLL him post announcement

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement