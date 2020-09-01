Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of killing Sushant; Alleges he is promoting his kids through book promotion

Karan Johar took to social media on Tuesday and announced his first-ever authored children's book. However, Kangana Ranaut has now slammed the filmmaker because of the same.

has been away from social media for a long time ever since the nepotism debate emerged again sometime back after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. However, the filmmaker did come online to wish everyone on the occasion of Onam a few days back. On Tuesday, he announced his first-ever authored children’s book that is titled ‘The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.” Reportedly, the book showcases the story of the twins Luv and Kush. However, this wasn’t received well on social media.

Netizens mercilessly trolled the filmmaker and even threatened to boycott his book. has also taken a jibe at Karan Johar in her latest tweet that reads, “Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME…” The actress has been voicing her opinions regarding nepotism row for a long time.

Meanwhile, check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME .. https://t.co/wrKEAkDgik — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

Talking about Karan Johar, he joined the bandwagon of celebs a few months back who turned off their comments on social media after receiving constant backlash from netizens. The filmmaker has, however, enabled the comments section on Twitter. However, a few sections of netizens have lashed out at him from time to time whenever he shares something on social media.

