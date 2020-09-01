Kangana Ranaut accuses Mumbai Police Commissioner of encouraging crime against her; Asks 'Will I be safe?'

Kangana Ranaut has made a shocking revelation in her latest tweets in which she has also mentioned the name of Mumbai's Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Read on for further details.

is known to be very vocal about her opinions and multiple instances prove it. The actress made her debut on Twitter a few days back. Before that, Kangana’s social media handles were managed by her team. Citing the reason behind making her entry into social media, the actress has revealed people took advantage of the fact that she was not on the platform. Moreover, she also claimed to have seen the power of social media after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

The actress has recently shared two tweets that have grabbed immediate attention. In the first tweet, she has given the glimpse of a screenshot of some netizen who shared a derogatory tweet against her. She then condemns Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of encouraging the same. The actress writes, “Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME!!”

Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !! pic.twitter.com/9H4mhC9Nsk — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

Kangana has shared yet another tweet in which she has also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She writes, “When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia.” As soon as the actress shared the tweets, numerous fans came out in support of her and condemned Mumbai Police altogether.

When CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

