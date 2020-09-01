  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut accuses Mumbai Police Commissioner of encouraging crime against her; Asks 'Will I be safe?'

Kangana Ranaut has made a shocking revelation in her latest tweets in which she has also mentioned the name of Mumbai's Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Read on for further details.
Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut accuses Mumbai Police Commissioner of encouraging crime against her; Asks 'Will I be safe?'Kangana Ranaut accuses Mumbai Police Commissioner of encouraging crime against her; Asks 'Will I be safe?'
Kangana Ranaut is known to be very vocal about her opinions and multiple instances prove it. The actress made her debut on Twitter a few days back. Before that, Kangana’s social media handles were managed by her team. Citing the reason behind making her entry into social media, the actress has revealed people took advantage of the fact that she was not on the platform. Moreover, she also claimed to have seen the power of social media after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

The actress has recently shared two tweets that have grabbed immediate attention. In the first tweet, she has given the glimpse of a screenshot of some netizen who shared a derogatory tweet against her. She then condemns Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of encouraging the same. The actress writes, “Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME!!”

Check out her first tweet below:

Kangana has shared yet another tweet in which she has also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She writes, “When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia.” As soon as the actress shared the tweets, numerous fans came out in support of her and condemned Mumbai Police altogether.

Check out her second tweet below:

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Mental woman

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Please please please suspend her account right now, this woman has mental issues and has to be admitted to a mental asylum

