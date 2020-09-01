Kangana Ranaut on actors restricting social media accounts amid Sushant’s case: They are in a bit of conflict

Kangana Ranaut recently joined Twitter and was welcomed by netizens. Amid this, in a recent interview, Kangana was asked about her take on Bollywood celebs staying away from social media amid Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Here’s what she said.

It has been over two months since the untimely and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans continue to fight for justice for the late actor. Among the celebs who stood up for Sushant, has been seeking justice for the late actor right from the start. Post Sushant’s demise, the nepotism debate kicked off and many celebs were called out. Many even made their social media accounts private and turned off comments as they faced the heat of netizens. Amid this, Kangana made her Twitter debut.

In a recent interview, she was asked to comment on restricting social media accounts of celebs and she expressed her take. In a chat with Etimes, Kangana was asked about the trend where celebs made their social media accounts private or stayed away from them amid the investigation of Sushant’s case. Kangana spoke up and said that she feels that people who are not in the industry, want to know more information from the ones inside. She further said that the actors who have done so, are ‘conflicted.’

Explaining that certain actors may feel the pressure in such circumstances as if they speak out, then certain people may target them and if they don’t then people will call them out. Talking about it, Kangana said, “People are aware and they want to know about the film industry and what is happening inside it. So people seek answers from the people who are inside. I feel it's the pressure as if they tell then the gangs will be out to get them and if not then the people are already out there to get them. I think they are in a bit of conflict and like everything else they shall too find their place.”

Meanwhile, Kangana recently appeared in an interview and spoke against the drugs mafia in Bollywood. She alleged that ‘99 percent’ of Bollywood stars were involved in taking drugs. She even shared an incident where even she was drugged. In Sushant’s case, Kangana has been raising her voice from the beginning. She had even called out an award show for not acknowledging Sushant’s films like Chhichhore and giving awards to Gully Boy. Currently, Kangana is in Manali and is spending time with her family. On the work front, she will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa.

Credits :Etimes

