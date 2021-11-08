Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami conferred with Padma Shri Award in New Delhi; PICS

The Padma Awards 2020 and 2021 were held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 8 November. Presided by President Ram Nath Kovind, the award ceremony also saw Prime Minister Narenda Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister Venkaiah Naidu in attendance. Several awardees from different fields like agriculture, sports, art, cinema, music, education among others were felicitated.

Hindi film industry's Kangana Ranaut and Adnan Sami were one of the first few awardees to be conferred with the Padma Shri Award. While Kangana was awarded for her contribution to cinema, Adnan Sami was recognised for his work in the field of music. The actress was all smiles as she walked up to collect her award.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut and Adnan Sami receiving the Padma Shri Award:

Actor Kangana Ranaut receives the Padma Shri Award 2020. pic.twitter.com/rIQ60ZNd9i — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Singer Adnan Sami receives the Padma Shri Award 2020. pic.twitter.com/SfL988lugY — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Apart from Kangana, film industry's leading filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar were also announced as the recipients of the fourth-highest civilian honour. However, they were not present for the ceremony on Monday morning which took place Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall.

However, Ekta Kapoor was seen leaving Mumbai with dad Jitendra on Sunday evening at the airport.

