Kangana Ranaut adoring nephew Prithvi as he sits in her lap to spend time on Bhai Dooj is priceless; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Instagram account to share endearing photos of the actress spending time with Prithvi. The aunt-nephew duo left the internet in awe of their cuteness as they spent time together on Bhai Dooj.

Actress had begun her day by wishing fans on the occasion of Bhai Dooj with an adorable and unseen photo with her brother Aksht and sister Rangoli Chandel. However, now, her sister Rangoli has dropped the most endearing clicks of the actress with her nephew that are bound to melt your heart. For those who are fans of Kangana, they already know that the actress dotes on her nephew, Prithvi and often spends time with him.

Now, since Kangana is with her family post her brother's wedding, she is making the most of it by spending time with the munchkin. Speaking of this, Rangoli dropped the cutest photos of Kangana and Prithvi on Bhai Dooj. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a couple of photos in which Prithvi was seen in his maasi Kangana's lap. While playing with something, the little cutie sat in his Maasi's lap as she adored him.

In one of the photos, we get to see Kangana admiring Prithvi as he played with her. The adorable and endearing moments were captured by Rangoli and shared on her Instagram handle. Sharing the photos, Rangoli wrote, "Happy Bhaidooj to all , today before leaving parents house Kangana and Prithvi spending some time with dadi ji."

Take a look at Kangana and her nephew's photos:

Currently, Kangana is spending time with family. She will soon kick off shooting for Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas. Before her brother's wedding in Udaipur, Kangana was training for her film's role with the director Sarvesh. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Apart from this, Kangana also will be seen as J Jayalalithaa in her biopic, Thalaivi. It is helmed by A.L Vijay. Besides, Kangana will be seen in a badass avatar in her action film, Dhaakad.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut drops an UNSEEN photo with Rangoli, Aksht and her siblings as she wishes all 'Happy Bhai Dooj'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Rangoli Chandel Instagram

Share your comment ×