Kangana Ranaut on AIIMS ruling out murder in Sushant's case: Morally & legally abetment of suicide is a murder

Kangana Ranaut, who has been very vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, responded to the AIIMS report ruling out murder when it comes to the late actor's cause of death.

*TRIGGER WARNING* All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board, which was brought into Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation by the CBI, have come to the conclusion that the late actor's death was by suicide, thus ruling out murder theories. There were reportedly no injuries or struggle marks other than of hanging. took to Twitter to offer her two cents on AIIMS' conclusive report.

Kangana began by listing out how Sushant was being bullied and was an outcast as she tweeted, "Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS" Ranaut also posed three questions which she felt needed to be answered. "With latest progress we need answers to few questions. 1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him? 2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist? 3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis," the Dhaakad star asked.

When asked if she believed Sushant committed suicide, Kangana stated, "He spoke openly about his fall out with Yashraj films, it’s a known fact that he was banned by many big production houses, many of his films were dumped which looked like an evident conspiracy. He begged people on social media and told them he is being thrown out of film industry."

"His family complained to cops about the threat to his life way before he died, he wanted to live but quit films, he wanted to settle in Coorg but who blackmailed him? Who cornered him in a way that dying was easier than living? Morally and legally abetment of suicide is a murder," Ranaut added.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.

