Kangana Ranaut is all praise for 'Dhaakad' director, Calls him 'deserving captain' after his appreciation post

has been grabbing all the eyeballs as her upcoming movie Dhaakad has wrapped up in Budapest recently. The actress has been sharing pictures of the entire team celebrating the wrap-up. In fact, Kangana's family too travelled all the way to Budapest to spend some family time together before the actress gets busy with other projects. The film's director Razneesh Ghai had written an appreciation post for the actress recently and shared it on his Instagram story. And now the Panga actress has posted a reply that has caught all our attention.

Taking to his Instagram story, Daakad director posted a picture with Kangana Ranaut and wrote, “Thank you once again Kangana for this crazy ride!! Looking forward to editing the crazy scenes we shot!!! What you bring to the table is just pure excellence!!!” Kangana shared this story on her Instagram and wrote, “Thank you chief, you are the best also I see you took time to thank everyone really you are a genuine and deserving captain of our team”.

Check it out:

Speaking of the film, Dhaakad has now become one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the film. Going by the first look poster, her character looks ‘fiery and fearless’. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie. While introducing his character poster, Arjun previously said, “Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! An antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!”. Even Divya Dutta will have a menacing feature in the film.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut returns from Budapest post Dhaakad shoot, bumps into Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at airport; WATCH