Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Samantha in the first trailer of The Family Man 2: This girl has my heart

The official trailer of The Family Man season 2 debuted to rocking responses from the audience and celebs. Kangana Ranaut gives her heart to Samantha for her presence in the trailer.

Raj & DK opened a whole new portal of thriller genre storytelling in the Hindi webspace. Manoj Bajpayee played Srikant Tiwari to the Z and the audience fell in love with the show. Season 1 ended on a crucial note and since then The Family Man season 2 is awaited. Low and behold, makers drop the trailer to the second part with Manoj Bajpayee working in the private sector missing the action on the field. Samantha Akkineni, who is essentially a Telugu film actress working in both Telugu and Tamil industries is debuting in Hindi films with an impactful role of a terrorist.

Fans reacted wonderfully to Samantha’s most unique role yet but perhaps she made one very special fan. shared her response to the trailer on her Instagram. She captured a screenshot from the trailer where Samantha’s character is saying, “I will kill them all.” Kangana seemed to really be impressed by Samantha’s performance and she wrote on the post, “This girl has my heart.” Kangana herself will be reaching out to the Southern film market in a massive way with the release of her upcoming film Thalaivi in multiple languages including Tamil and Telugu.

Naga Chaitanya rated Samantha’s trailer as ‘10/10’ heaping praise for her performance. also lauded Samantha in this new medium and congratulated Manoj Bajpayee for the trailer. Nirupama Kotru and Kabir Duhan Singh also retweeted the trailer and appreciated it in its entirety. After a long delay, The Family Man season 2 will finally start streaming on 4 June 2021.

