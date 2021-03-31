Kangana Ranaut all set to present first song Chali Chali from Thalaivi on April 2; Teaser to be out tomorrow

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a still from Thalaivi song, Chali Chali. The song featured in the trailer as well and fans wanted to see the full track. The actress announced that the track will be out this week on Friday.

Fans of have been excited to see her as J Jayalalithaa since the trailer of Thalaivi was released on March 23. Now, after the trailer, Kangana announced that the first song from the film, Chali Chali will be out on April 2. The gorgeous actress is all set to release the new song on Friday this week and she revealed the same in a post on social media. Not just this, Kangana also revealed that the teaser of the song will be out tomorrow i.e Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a new still from the song Chali Chali in which she is seen as young Jayalalithaa who was also a renowned actress. In the photo, Kangana is seen clad in a gorgeous saree as she dances away. As Kangana revealed her look from the song, she also shared that the song will be out on Friday. The song was also featured in the trailer and fans had been demanding the release of the song since then.

Kangana wrote, "Your voices have been heard and we have a verdict! We present to you #Thalaivi's first song Chali Chali, out on 2nd April. Teaser out tomorrow!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Thalaivi traces the journey of Jayalalithaa from an actress to the renowned name in the world of politics. Kangana will be seen essaying the lead role along with Arvind Swamy as MGR. Apart from this, the film also stars Bhagyashree, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, and others. It is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Varadhan Induri. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23, 2021.

Also Read|WATCH: Kangana Ranaut wishes fans on Holi, announces Vote for Thalaivi campaign ahead of film release

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×