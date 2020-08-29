  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut alleges 99 percent of people in Bollywood consume drugs; Says ‘Everyone is indulging in it’

Kangana Ranaut, who doesn’t mince her words, has given a shocking statement about the consumption of drugs in Bollywood and stated the almost everyone in the industry has been indulging in it.
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been making the headlines, several celebrities have been voicing their opinions in support of the late actor. Amid this, Kangana Ranaut has been quite actively extending support to Sushant’s family and has been demanding a fair probe in the case. To note, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s death case took a new turn after the drug angle surfaced lately and there have been reports about Sushant being forced into drugs. While this has sparked fresh debate in the town, Kangana has claimed that around 99 per cent of the people in Bollywood consume drugs and that it is consumed like water.

The Judgementall Hai Kya actress made this revelation in an explosive interview with Republic TV. Kangana alleged that almost everyone in the industry has as some point consumed drugs and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it. “At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 per cent people. Everybody without fail, at some point, is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it,” she added.

The Queen actress also emphasised that the industry has turned into a gutter with drugs consumption. She further asserted that it is high time to set standards about our nation and chose our role models carefully. Kangana said, “Our youth is involved in drugs in a very severe way. The film industry should be held responsible for this because they have made them role models.”

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

She knows more about drugs. Lol

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Liar.. Big liar. All those Bollywood ppl who indulged in drugs are caught such as Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen khan, vijay raaz etc. And she is herself biggest drug addict that's why she knows all drugs. Because other ppl of Bollywood behave normally but a drug addict won't behave normally as we can see in Sanju film post it pinkvilla.

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Y don’t she name names

