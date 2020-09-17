Kangana Ranaut alleges heroines are expected to behave like a wife on the set
The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut spoke to Times Now for an interview. The actress states that the expectations from a heroine is to behave like a wife on the sets of the film. The actress also further says that after one film sets, the same thing happens on the next film's set with another hero. Kangana Ranaut was also quizzed about the statements she made in her previous interview wherein she reportedly said that wives organise drug parties. The actress is questioned as to why she isn't taking names.
Kangana Ranaut goes on to say that she is here to fight her battles, be successful in what she does. But, the actress highlights that she just cannot go to jail after taking names. She further goes on to mention that there are several cases in her name and even the Maharashtra government has filed 6-7 cases against her. The actress then speaks about Jaya Bachchan's parliamentary speech wherein she mentioned how people are defaming the film industry which gave numerous people jobs and also creates a lot of revenue.
Kangana Ranaut says during her interview with Times Now, that maybe Jaya Bachchan was lucky to be protected by a powerful man by her side. Kangana also states that she does not deny Jaya Bachchan's experiences, but then there are examples like Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman. Kangana Ranaut mentions during her interview that she isn't trying to make a generalization, but all the A, B listers, A plus and top Bollywood actors, the only expectation from a heroine is to behave like a wife on the sets.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
I'm sure she's saying so based on her experiences with Ajay Devgan, Aditya Pancholi and her hallucinatory experience with Hrithik Roshan. And fascinating with Ranbir.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
If an actress feel that she is expected to behave like a wife on the set and feels humiliated then she should leave the film. Such comments are seen only from this actress. Other great and highly successful actress have never made such comments. Is this particular actress trying to release her frustration because she could not achieve the stardom. Because there is hardly any movie of this actress which is a blockbuster. In fact, she thinks that only she is "PERFECT" and everyone is "FAULTY".
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Toh tujhe kya problems hain re? Pagal
Anonymous 10 hours ago
There are hundreds of people on set!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
How does she know ? Does she have personal experience?
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Kangana is mad already. Kuch b bol rahi hai..
Anonymous 11 hours ago
What about sets of Neerja , Raazi , Manikarnika , English Vinglish, queen , pink , Thappad , etc............
Anonymous 18 hours ago
So in that case you are not an A or lister heroine then you are not a Top Actress lol ... you are worse hahahhaha
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Awesome, girl you rock, and thats why I like you but please refrain from commenting in bad words, please fight your battle with respect, we are all with you, you made a mistake by calling Urmila a Soft porn star, she was not, she is a good actress and has done lots of good roles, so please do not go low, fight your battle but without going down.. Love you..
Anonymous 18 hours ago
That is rungoli’s husband.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
lol why you supporting her after correcting her so much lol
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Why do you have a problem in how other people Live their life? If they want to behave like a wife on the set it is their choice. Why do you care? You boss everyone on the set of your movie and take credit for everything.