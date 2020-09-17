Kangana Ranaut alleges heroines are expected to behave like a wife on the set

Kangana Ranaut says during her interview that she isn't trying to make a generalization, but the A and B listers along with the top Bollywood actors, the only expectation from a heroine is to behave like a wife on the set.

The Bollywood actress spoke to Times Now for an interview. The actress states that the expectations from a heroine is to behave like a wife on the sets of the film. The actress also further says that after one film sets, the same thing happens on the next film's set with another hero. Kangana Ranaut was also quizzed about the statements she made in her previous interview wherein she reportedly said that wives organise drug parties. The actress is questioned as to why she isn't taking names.

Kangana Ranaut goes on to say that she is here to fight her battles, be successful in what she does. But, the actress highlights that she just cannot go to jail after taking names. She further goes on to mention that there are several cases in her name and even the Maharashtra government has filed 6-7 cases against her. The actress then speaks about 's parliamentary speech wherein she mentioned how people are defaming the film industry which gave numerous people jobs and also creates a lot of revenue.

Kangana Ranaut says during her interview with Times Now, that maybe Jaya Bachchan was lucky to be protected by a powerful man by her side. Kangana also states that she does not deny Jaya Bachchan's experiences, but then there are examples like Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman. Kangana Ranaut mentions during her interview that she isn't trying to make a generalization, but all the A, B listers, A plus and top Bollywood actors, the only expectation from a heroine is to behave like a wife on the sets.

