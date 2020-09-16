  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut alleges people in Bollywood were celebrating when her office got demolished

Kangana Ranaut has recently opened up on the Bollywood film industry and the reaction of the members post whatever happened in the past few days. She alleges that she got no support from anyone.
164462 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 02:30 pm
Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing headlines for the past few days. Be it her comment on Mumbai or the drug nexus in Bollywood, the actress has been mired in numerous controversies and debates of late. Recently during her interaction with Times Now, she has opened up on who came out in her support when the BMC demolished her office a few days back. The actress alleges that Bollywood did not support her and that some of them celebrated during that time.

Kangana further adds that her friends, family and other locals from her hometown supported her. She also talks about how she got support from the entire country. The Manikarnika star further adds that those who are celebrating as of now are digging their own grave. According to her, all of them should stand strong against whatever is happening. Earlier in her interview, Kangana also mentioned about having exposed the movie mafia back in 2019. 

She also added that she will seek compensation for the damage done to her office as other things cannot be settled. The Queen actress recalls how bulldozers were already present at the place while she was on her way to Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut alleges that since she tried exposing the drug racket, she asked for security from the centre. She also mentions that all of this happened after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The actress adds how the latter’s father complained about the shoddy investigation process that was going on. 

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Everyone ready to party after lockdown, guys c’mon let’s party in front of her broken office

Anonymous 11 hours ago

haha. victim card again

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Again As usual Kangy is not naming whoever she claims was celebrating ?lol did you see them celebrating lol let’s see the pics come on

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Someone have to admit her to psychiatry hospital and get her treated. If not this is not going to end well for kangana.

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Really if she is not so important person then why are you guys commenting here and others are reacting on her tweets and giving her so much importance. If she is not worth of your attention then dont give her so much importance. If you are reacting that means she is important.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

If they celebrated its rightly so. A vile woman who abuses everyone and everything. A shameless creature with abuse and filth coming out of her mouth every second of the day.

Anonymous 18 hours ago

It's hard to celebrate in lockdown Kangana. I will throw a big bash once lockdown ends and invite everyone from Bollywood

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Such a savage you are. Perfect reply lol

Anonymous 18 hours ago

She had it coming.. nobody told her to make silly comments on Mumbai and compare it to PoK

Anonymous 18 hours ago

True celebration will occur when she no director or producer signs her for a film lok

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Give proof.. who was celebrating?

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Why alone Bollywood. We were all celebrating her dmolishment sitting in USA

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Wait for the lockdown to end then we will party hard

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Guys common it was a hurtful moment when her office got demolished ... M rest being there in industry for long time she knows better as she did not started speaking agaisnt bollywood it is long tym back she was ringing the alram. So she is honest it's just that she is hitting the matel now as case is in front of audience to understand the politics played by so called karan salman n etc... We as an educated audience must teach these rascals a good lesson so that in future if anyone from amongst us go there to establish future then they must accept a common man with garce and gratitude as they do to Nepo kid

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Seriously Bollywood people don’t care about you you are not that important as you think

Anonymous 21 hours ago

I was so happy when you got your karma and they demolished your office, they should demolish your house as well, because that's what an evil witch like you deserves :)

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Not just Bollywood but common ppl were also celebrating

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Love her, keep fighting and making good content, be honest and truthful, we will always support you..

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Everyone saw how that cheap Swara was posting laughing emoji on Twitter as she would never be able to built one

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Because these people are jealous of her that how come being not from their group a lady can built a 50 crore office

Anonymous 22 hours ago

if its a 50 cr office why is she only asking 2cr compensation?

Anonymous 22 hours ago

I was too. Along with millions of Indians

Anonymous 22 hours ago

She is not that important for Bollywood people. She is only important to Ruling party at the centre . Even they are now retracting from her.

