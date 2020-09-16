Kangana Ranaut alleges people in Bollywood were celebrating when her office got demolished

Kangana Ranaut has recently opened up on the Bollywood film industry and the reaction of the members post whatever happened in the past few days. She alleges that she got no support from anyone.

has been grabbing headlines for the past few days. Be it her comment on Mumbai or the drug nexus in Bollywood, the actress has been mired in numerous controversies and debates of late. Recently during her interaction with Times Now, she has opened up on who came out in her support when the BMC demolished her office a few days back. The actress alleges that Bollywood did not support her and that some of them celebrated during that time.

Kangana further adds that her friends, family and other locals from her hometown supported her. She also talks about how she got support from the entire country. The Manikarnika star further adds that those who are celebrating as of now are digging their own grave. According to her, all of them should stand strong against whatever is happening. Earlier in her interview, Kangana also mentioned about having exposed the movie mafia back in 2019.

She also added that she will seek compensation for the damage done to her office as other things cannot be settled. The Queen actress recalls how bulldozers were already present at the place while she was on her way to Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut alleges that since she tried exposing the drug racket, she asked for security from the centre. She also mentions that all of this happened after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The actress adds how the latter’s father complained about the shoddy investigation process that was going on.

