Kangana Ranaut alleges people in Bollywood were celebrating when her office got demolished
Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing headlines for the past few days. Be it her comment on Mumbai or the drug nexus in Bollywood, the actress has been mired in numerous controversies and debates of late. Recently during her interaction with Times Now, she has opened up on who came out in her support when the BMC demolished her office a few days back. The actress alleges that Bollywood did not support her and that some of them celebrated during that time.
Kangana further adds that her friends, family and other locals from her hometown supported her. She also talks about how she got support from the entire country. The Manikarnika star further adds that those who are celebrating as of now are digging their own grave. According to her, all of them should stand strong against whatever is happening. Earlier in her interview, Kangana also mentioned about having exposed the movie mafia back in 2019.
She also added that she will seek compensation for the damage done to her office as other things cannot be settled. The Queen actress recalls how bulldozers were already present at the place while she was on her way to Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut alleges that since she tried exposing the drug racket, she asked for security from the centre. She also mentions that all of this happened after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The actress adds how the latter’s father complained about the shoddy investigation process that was going on.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Everyone ready to party after lockdown, guys c’mon let’s party in front of her broken office
Anonymous 11 hours ago
haha. victim card again
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Again As usual Kangy is not naming whoever she claims was celebrating ?lol did you see them celebrating lol let’s see the pics come on
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Someone have to admit her to psychiatry hospital and get her treated. If not this is not going to end well for kangana.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Really if she is not so important person then why are you guys commenting here and others are reacting on her tweets and giving her so much importance. If she is not worth of your attention then dont give her so much importance. If you are reacting that means she is important.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
If they celebrated its rightly so. A vile woman who abuses everyone and everything. A shameless creature with abuse and filth coming out of her mouth every second of the day.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
It's hard to celebrate in lockdown Kangana. I will throw a big bash once lockdown ends and invite everyone from Bollywood
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Such a savage you are. Perfect reply lol
Anonymous 18 hours ago
She had it coming.. nobody told her to make silly comments on Mumbai and compare it to PoK
Anonymous 18 hours ago
True celebration will occur when she no director or producer signs her for a film lok
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Give proof.. who was celebrating?
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Why alone Bollywood. We were all celebrating her dmolishment sitting in USA
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Wait for the lockdown to end then we will party hard
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Guys common it was a hurtful moment when her office got demolished ... M rest being there in industry for long time she knows better as she did not started speaking agaisnt bollywood it is long tym back she was ringing the alram. So she is honest it's just that she is hitting the matel now as case is in front of audience to understand the politics played by so called karan salman n etc... We as an educated audience must teach these rascals a good lesson so that in future if anyone from amongst us go there to establish future then they must accept a common man with garce and gratitude as they do to Nepo kid
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Seriously Bollywood people don’t care about you you are not that important as you think
Anonymous 21 hours ago
I was so happy when you got your karma and they demolished your office, they should demolish your house as well, because that's what an evil witch like you deserves :)
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Not just Bollywood but common ppl were also celebrating
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Love her, keep fighting and making good content, be honest and truthful, we will always support you..
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Everyone saw how that cheap Swara was posting laughing emoji on Twitter as she would never be able to built one
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Because these people are jealous of her that how come being not from their group a lady can built a 50 crore office
Anonymous 22 hours ago
if its a 50 cr office why is she only asking 2cr compensation?
Anonymous 22 hours ago
I was too. Along with millions of Indians
Anonymous 22 hours ago
She is not that important for Bollywood people. She is only important to Ruling party at the centre . Even they are now retracting from her.