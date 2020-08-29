Kangana Ranaut alleges Rhea Chakraborty is a pawn; Questions the mastermind behind her

The actress makes some shocking revelations during her interview. Kangana Ranaut goes on to say that Rhea is just a pawn in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The Bollywood actress spoke to Republic TV for an interview. The actress makes some shocking revelations during her interview. The actress goes on to say that, "Rhea is just a pawn in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. But, the actress also adds that Rhea may have used the late actor for money, to get films or might have given him drugs. Kangana asks who is the mastermind behind Rhea. She says people need to know that."

Kangana Ranaut further adds, "If Rhea gets jailed for abetment to suicide or murder of the late actor, that is a different issue, but who gave Rhea Chakraborty the power to do so and what are their motives, what these people wanted from the late star Sushant Singh Rajput? Kangana also adds that did Sushant Singh Rajput know anything due to which they felt threatened or they wanted to achieve something from the late actor's genius. Why did it become so easy for someone to kill a person and hang them." Kangana Ranaut during her interview with Republic TV states that actress Rhea Chakraborty is just a medium by which the mastermind can be caught and the Bollywood film industry can be cleaned.

The actress, Kangana Ranaut says that to bring new reforms in India, Bollywood needs to be cleansed. The actress says, "When the country takes on a new reform like Swachch Bharat, why is Bollywood industry in the forefront in our country? Who will clean the film industry's gutter? By the means of Rhea, we have to reach out to those people. The late actor Sushant could get justice only if people know who broke him or drugged the actor."

Credits :republic tv

