Kangana Ranaut alleges she was called bipolar & sexual predator while she joins #IamSushant trend

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has gotten murkier than before. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet in connection with the late actor.
53672 reads Mumbai Updated: August 30, 2020 10:38 pm
Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput since the beginning. The actress who is quite vocal about her opinions has finally made her debut on social media too. She has also appeared in a couple of interviews in the past few days in which she has addressed multiple issues like drug abuse in the industry, movie mafia, nepotism row, and other related aspects. As we speak of this, the actress has shared another tweet.

It comes amidst the #IamSushant trend. It has been used by many Twitter users as a kind of digital campaign to seek justice for the late actor. Coming to the tweet, Kangana writes, “I was also called bipolar, a sexual predator, I was sl*t shamed, they isolated and banned me, eventually entire media banned me n my films as well, and mafia openly declared my tragic end, and all this happened in full public glare, no one said anything. #IAmSushant.”

Mafia openly declared my tragic end, and all this happened in full public glare, no one said anything.
Kangana Ranaut

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, has been summoned by the CBI for interrogation. She has entered the third consecutive day of the grilling session. Talking about the late actor’s probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have also been looking into the case. The NCB joined the same after a supposed ‘drug’ angle emerged sometime back when a few WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty and a few others were recovered.

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Someone shut her up please, the most stupid, jealous, narcissistic, vile women on this earth.

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

When 17 yrs old girl runs away from her house and lives with a much older married man,what you expect to happen? Its Gods grace she met Pancholi. Or else she cld have been drugged and trafficed. She shld be grateful that Pancholi really fell in love with her. Honestly just think..a girl of class 11,alone in Mumbai..she cld have been in a red light area.

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

You ARE a predator behen! Sushant was called stuff.. unfair. You call Tapsee, Vicky, Aayushman and others stuff... Also unfair. What a hypocrite. Never said anything for Sushant when he was alive. Never said anything on 'top star's drug issues. Now minting Sushant's death to settle personal vendetta. Please post PV.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

All these things you accuse others of doing to you, I see the other way around, only you doing these things to them! Nobody banned you in films either, the insiders, star kids, gave you good films, 3 NA and 1Padmshree at such a young age that they themselves do not have but your greed and bullying were your downfall and you couldn’t deliver the goods anymore and you became Queen of Flops but Alia could so you decided to end her career and everyone else’s too out of spite malice jealousy and viciousness. You were called bipolar, sexual predator and slut shamed because you are all those things unlike the people you falsely accuse.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Kangana's being a VICTIM narrative.....

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kangana stay brave we support you. You are fearless keep going. Stay focused . Bollywood mafia needs to be exposed and unfairness should not be tolerated. We are tired of being fooled tired of fake awards, tired of lot of movies and good actor do not get recognized. You can make things happen.

