Kangana Ranaut alleges Sushant Singh Rajput was called sexual predator & bipolar; States he was 'banned'

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has gotten murkier than before. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet in connection with the late actor.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: August 30, 2020 08:29 pm
Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput since the beginning. The actress who is quite vocal about her opinions has finally made her debut on social media too. She has also appeared in a couple of interviews in the past few days in which she has addressed multiple issues like drug abuse in the industry, movie mafia, nepotism row, and other related aspects. As we speak of this, the actress has shared another tweet.

It comes amidst the #IamSushant trend. It has been used by many Twitter users as a kind of digital campaign to seek justice for the late actor. Coming to the tweet, Kangana writes, “I was also called bipolar, a sexual predator, I was sl*t shamed, they isolated and banned me, eventually entire media banned me n my films as well, and mafia openly declared my tragic end, and all this happened in full public glare, no one said anything. #IAmSushant.”

Mafia openly declared my tragic end, and all this happened in full public glare, no one said anything.
Kangana Ranaut

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, has been summoned by the CBI for interrogation. She has entered the third consecutive day of the grilling session. Talking about the late actor’s probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have also been looking into the case. The NCB joined the same after a supposed ‘drug’ angle emerged sometime back when a few WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty and a few others were recovered.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS ‘drug chats’ were all typed by her: Reports

Credits :Twitter

