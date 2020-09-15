Kangana Ranaut amid Maha Govt row: Never push someone to point where they’ve nothing to lose, they turn lethal
Off late, Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines due to her ongoing row with the Maharashtra Government. The Thalaivi star recently left Mumbai for Manali amid her Y+ security and made her way back home after her office was demolished by BMC officials amid her ongoing row with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The actress spent 4 days in Mumbai and met up with the Maharashtra Governor too before leaving the city where she discussed the treatment she was subjected to.
Now, using her Twitter account, Kangana has been expressing her views on several things and her tweet on Tuesday morning came with a throwback photo of her from one of her photoshoots. In the photo, the gorgeous star was seen posing in a red dress with a unique hairstyle. Posing with panache, Kangana looked every bit of a gorgeous star that she is in the throwback photo. However, it was her pensive caption that caught our attention amid her ongoing row with Maharashtra Government.
Kangana took to Twitter and wrote, “A woman’s compassion and gentleness are often taken for her weakness, never push someone to a point where they have nothing to loose anymore, you only give them a freedom not many know, such people don’t only become dangerous but lethal as well.”
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:
A woman’s compassion and gentleness are often taken for her weakness, never push someone to a point where they have nothing to loose anymore, you only give them a freedom not many know, such people don’t only become dangerous but lethal as well pic.twitter.com/xMLRzRnuqe
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020
Meanwhile, the star’s mother Asha Ranaut lashed out at Shiv Sena in one of her interviews after Kangana’s office in Mumbai was demolished by BMC. Her mom condemned the action against her daughter and claimed that had Kangana said something wrong, the country would not be supporting her. While leaving moving yesterday, Kangana expressed that her POK analogy was ‘bang on’ and that she left the city with a heavy heart. Currently, as per reports, Kangana will be quarantined at her house in Manali for 10 days.
