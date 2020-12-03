Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s war of words on Twitter paves way for hilarious memes on social media

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut have locked horns on micro-blogging site Twitter after the Punjabi pop star had slammed the Queen actress for her misinformed tweet regarding farmers protest.

It has been quite a happening day on social media today courtesy and Diljit Dosanjh’s ongoing war of words on Twitter. What started with Kangana’s tweet about a woman in the ongoing farmers protest took an ugly turn after Diljit called her out for spreading lies. This didn’t go down well with the Queen actress who made a sharp comment following which Kangana and Diljit have been taking potshots and leaving no stone unturned to take a jibe at each other.

Interestingly, their Twitter war has left the netizens intrigued and the social media has been inundated with tweets with opinions on ongoing war of words. While many people have come out in support of the Udta Punjab star, a section is also supporting Kangana for standing strong. Meanwhile, the social media is inundated with hilarious memes on this squabble and the netizens seem to be enjoying it thoroughly. So while Kangana and Diljit continue with their grilling sessions against each other, here’s a look at some of the wittiest memes doing the rounds on Twitter:

Take a look at memes post Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter war:

For the uninitiated, reacting to Diljit’s tweet, Kangana had hit back at him and called him ' Ka Paltu'. She tweeted, "Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. (Ooo Karan Johar's pet. The old lady who was seen protesting for her citizenship in Shaheen Bagh was Bilkis Bano. She was also seen protesting for farmers' MSP. I don't even know who Mahinder Kaur is. What's this drama going on? Stop this right now)."

Reacting to the same, in a series of tweets, Diljit wrote, "You dont know how to talk about someone's mother-sister. Being a woman, you are saying other women are for RS 100. Our Punjabi moms are like god to us. You've put ur hand in a bee's nest."

Credits :Twitter

