Kangana Ranaut and her family light up a row of diyas for #9baje9minute

Kangana Ranaut joins the #9baje9minute and lights diyas along with her family.

and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been proactively taking part in spreading awareness about COVID-19. In her recent Instagram live interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana urged her fans to wash their hands, stay indoors and follow the government guidelines to stay safe and prevent the virus from spreading further. Not only is Kangana doing her bit in educating the netizens about Coronavirus, but is also abiding by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Just a while ago, as netizens across several cities united to light candles at their terrace and balconies and stood in solidarity for the #9baje9minute event, Kangana Ranaut and her family too took part in the same and lighted a row of diyas. "Lighting not only as an appreciation for first responders, but also as a sign that ‘this too shall pass’. In this time of self-isolation — when the anxiety of loneliness is at its peak— it is important to keep the fire burning, and remember that we are all in this together. #9baje9minute," read her Instagram post.

Check out the post here:

Kangana's sister Rangoli too took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of themselves lifting up their torches and flashlight to be a part of #9baje9minute. Earlier, a few days ago, Kangana and Rangoli also abided by PM Modi's #5baje5minute. They stood in their balcony and clapped their hands to show respect for the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, police, and others working day in and out amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

