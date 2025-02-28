Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar resolve their legal battle after 5 years; actress makes BIG announcement about collaboration

After years of legal battle, Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar have reached a happy settlement in their defamation case against each other. The Emergency actress took to her social media handle to share the update with her fans.

On February 28, Kangana Ranaut shared a photograph with legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar. In the photo, the duo is seen posing for a happy photo while standing in the office of a legal magistrate.

She wrote in the caption, "Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation, in the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial."

According to India Today, Kangana and Javed reached the Bandra magistrate's court around 10:30 a.m. and went into the chamber of Magistrate Ashish Awari. They were joined by their lawyers, Jay K. Bhardwaj and Rizwan Siddique, respectively.

For the unversed, the legal battle between the two began with an interview Kangana gave to a news channel in 2020 after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to Hindustan Times, among other statements, she claimed that the legendary lyricist had asked her to apologize to Hrithik Roshan—the actor who had filed a lawsuit against her in 2016 seeking an apology after a public spat over a statement on their alleged relationship.

"Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik) and his family are very big people. If you don't apologize to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction...you will commit sui*ide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house," she had said in the interview.

In response to this, Javed Akhtar filed a defamation suit against her, denying the allegations and calling them a "lie." According to him, the actress dragged his name during the interview while referring to a ‘coterie’ existing in Bollywood.

Kangana later filed a counter-complaint in the same court against Akhtar for alleged “extortion and criminal intimidation."

She was last seen in her directorial Emergency.