Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Jan 8 by Bombay HC

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel have been asked by the Bombay High Court to appear before Mumbai Police on January 8, 2021, in the FIR against them over their objectionable tweets to allegedly instigate communal violence. The Court also asked the police not to take any action till then.

Actress has been in the news over the FIR filed against her and sister Rangoli Chandel in a sedition case. As per the latest report, Kangana and Rangoli have been asked by the Bombay High Court to appear before Mumbai Police on January 8, 2021, in the matter. Further, as per ANI, the Bombay HC also directed the police not to take any action against them till then. The Bombay HC had to hear the plea by Rangoli and Kangana today where they had requested the court to quash the FIR against them.

As per ANI, "Bombay High Court directs actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before the police on January 8; asks the police not to take any action against them till then." As per the report, Kangana and Rangoli have been granted interim protection from arrest till then. A complaint had been raised against Kangana and Rangoli by Munawwar Ali Sayyed where he claimed that the two sisters tried to create communal violence by their tweets on social media.

Following this, the Bandra Metropolitan Court had instructed the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against the two sisters under various sections of IPC including 124A (Sedition). Earlier, they were summoned by the Mumbai Police to appear before them on November 23-24. Reportedly, they were also summoned prior to this on October 26-27. The sisters had apparently sought time from the court to appear before the police due to their brother's wedding.

Meanwhile, as per a report of Mumbai Mirror, Kangana and Rangoli's lawyer told the Bombay HC that the two will refrain from making any statements on social media on the subject of the FIR. Currently, Kangana is in Hyderabad for the shooting of her film Thalaivi. She recently left Himachal Pradesh to resume work on her projects.

