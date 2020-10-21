Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police to appear before IO next week in sedition case

Days after an FIR was registered against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel for dividing communities with their tweets, the Mumbai Police has summoned them to appear before the investigating officer.

and trouble seems to be going hand in hand, courtesy her sharp statements. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has often landed in boiling waters for being unabashedly herself and making bold statements. And while the actress remains unfazed by the criticism coming her way, she got into legal trouble after an FIR was registered against her and Rangoli Chandel for allegedly creating a divide among communities through her posts on social media. Reportedly, the FIR was registered after Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court has directed the Mumbai Police for the same.

And now as per a recent update, the Mumbai police has summoned Kangana and Rangoli in the sedition case. According to ANI, the Queen actress and her sister have been asked to appear before the investigating officer next week. “Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut (file pic) & her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before investigating officer, on next Monday & Tuesday (Oct 26 & 27) FIR was registered against them at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station, under various sections incl 124A (Sedition),” ANI had tweeted.

Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut (file pic) & her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before investigating officer, on next Monday & Tuesday (Oct 26 & 27) FIR was registered against them at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station, under various sections incl 124A (Sedition) pic.twitter.com/69lFJaWqTh — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Interestingly, the summoned came at a time when Kangana is gearing up for her brother’s wedding. In fact, her cousin Karan had tied the knot today itself, while Aksht will be getting married next month. To recall, Kangana had reacted to the FIR registered against her and claimed that Maharashtra government has been obsessing over her. “another FIR filed against me, Pappu Sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon,” she had tweeted.

Also Read: Court orders Mumbai Police to register FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli for instigating communal tension

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×