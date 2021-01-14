Kangana Ranaut announces Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, locks script for sequel to 2019 hit film.

Sources close to the development revealed that the new film will be bigger and mounted on an international scale. Read on to know more about Kangana Ranaut's new film.

Taking a leaf from her hit 2019 period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kanagana Ranaut is now all set to take the real life women heroes franchise forward. On Thursday, the actress has announced her second installment in the franchise which is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Kangana will star in the film which is touted to be bigger and better than the earlier film.

Sources close to the development revealed that the new film will be bigger and mounted on an international scale, adding that the team intends to make a world class franchise of real life women heroes. The idea is to bring forgotten women heroes who have constructed the true identity of Bharat, the source added.

Turns out, work on the film has already started. Kangana and producer Kamal Jain will join hands to bring back the franchise after 2019's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actress even had a meeting with Kamal Jain last week and locked their new script.

As for the sequel, it will revolve around Didda, who was the Queen of Kashmir and defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. Despite being struck by polio in one leg, she was one of the greatest warriors.

Kangana plans to complete her ongoing commitments like Dhaakad and Tejas. She will only begin shooting for the new film in January 2022.

