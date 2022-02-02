Kangana Ranaut announces wrap of her 1st production Tiku Weds Sheru, thanks Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur

Actress Kangana Ranaut just wrapped up her first production venture Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur and announced it on her social media handle with a sweet note. The actress who turned producer with Manikarnika Films, began shooting for her first production venture a while back and now, the film shoot has wrapped up. Announcing it, Kangana shared memories from the sets and left fans excited for the Nawaz and Avneet starrer. The film will introduce Avneet into Bollywood.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. She also shared the looks of Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the film as she penned a heartfelt note for all those who were a part of the film. Kangana expressed gratitude and wrote, "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd … it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this …Heart felt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit…Thank you … eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now … see you in cinemas soon."

Have a look:

Recently, Kangana joined Nawaz at his housewarming party in a gorgeous white saree. Her photos with Nawaz and Avneet from the get-together went viral. She had even thanked Nawaz for inviting her to the get-together. Talking about Tiku Weds Sheru, the film will star Nawaz and Avneet in the lead and it is directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films. The shoot of the film has been done in Mumbai as well as Madhya Pradesh. The actress had been sharing photos from the sets while interacting with the crew during the course of the filming Tiku Weds Sheru. It will release directly on an OTT platform.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut reveals she has a special someone in her life: I see myself as a mother in 5 years & as a wife