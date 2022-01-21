Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

It’s Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary today and the social media is abuzz with posts remembering the late actor. He had made his debut with the 2013 release Kai Po Che, had managed to win millions of hearts with his acting prowess and talent. However, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s sudden demise on June 14, 2020, had left everyone heartbroken. And while his massive fan following continues to miss him, several celebs were also seen remembering Sushant on his birth anniversary today.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut also remembered the late actor and shared a pic of Sushant. In fact, she even called the Detective Byomkesh Bakshi actor a star. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress wrote, “Happy birthday to the star in the sky”. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also remembered Sushant and shared the late actor’s pic on her Instagram story. In the caption, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared a broken heart emoticon. Anushka wrote, “In rememberance”.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma’s post remembering Sushant Singh Rajput:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also shared a heartfelt video remembering her late brother on social media. The video featured Sushant's candid moments and quality time that he spent with his family. In the caption, she wrote, “My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job! #SushantDay”.