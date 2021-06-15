Kangana Ranaut appeals to Bombay HC after authority objects to her passport renewal; Plea to be heard today

Actress Kangana Ranaut's passport is scheduled to expire on September 15. The actress had to travel abroad for the Dhaakad shoot. However, amid her pending case, the passport authority reportedly raised objections to her renewal appeal.

Actress has moved to the Bombay High Court after the passport authority reportedly raised objections against the renewal of the same for her over an FIR against her in the Munawar Ali case. The Dhaakad star's passport is due for renewal as it expires on September 15. Amid this, the actress had to travel to Budapest for the shoot of her film Dhaakad from June 15 till August 30, 2021. Hence, she had filed an application for the renewal of her passport with the Regional Passport Office. The application is due to be heard by Bombay HC today.

However, as per a Times Of India report, the authority raised objections to the passport renewal after the actress disclosed an FIR against her in the Munawar Ali case about her social media posts. Hence, the actress appealed before the Bombay High Court to seek an order to direct the renewal of her passport. Also, she appealed to confirm that "the magistrate’s order and FIR under challenge before the HC would not compromise her rights" for passport renewal. Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee told Bombay HC that when the actress applied for the renewal to the authority, they expressed inability to renew it without appropriate Court order citing the FIR against the actress.

The lawyer also informed the Court of Kangana's travel plans and said, "She had a schedule to travel to Budapest, Hungary from 15th of June, 2021 till 30th of August, 2021 in order to complete the second shooting schedule of a Hindi Film, Dhaakad." However, due to the issue of renewal, the actress could not make it. The lawyer highlighted that Kangana needs to be present for the shoot to meet her commitments as a huge amount of investments had been made for the shoot by the production house.

It was in 2020 that the FIR against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel's social media posts was made alleging that it was to instigate communal violence. However, after both had appealed to quash the FIR, the Court had granted protection to both sisters from arrest and coercive action by Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently returned to Mumbai after spending time in Manali with her family. The actress has been spotted in the city a couple of times since her return. On the work front, Kangana has Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.

